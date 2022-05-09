Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.14.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.84. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

