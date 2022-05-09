Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Boosted by Analyst

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.