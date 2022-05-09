Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Cut by Analyst

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.