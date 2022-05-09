Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $294.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $282.55 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

