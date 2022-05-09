Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.