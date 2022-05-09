Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

