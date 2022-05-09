Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Boosted by William Blair

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $45.01 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

