Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.00 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

