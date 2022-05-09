Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reduced by Analyst

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Joint in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JYNT. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Joint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

