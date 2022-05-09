Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increased by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

