Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Brinker International stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

