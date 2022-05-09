Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $74.07 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

