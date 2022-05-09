Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of WCN opened at $126.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

