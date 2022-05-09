Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

