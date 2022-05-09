Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Lowered by Analyst

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

