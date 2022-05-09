Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Increased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

EQX stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 466,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

