Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.