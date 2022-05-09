Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Boosted by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.07.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.40. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.36 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$974.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.74%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

