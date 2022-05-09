Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Reduced by Analyst

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Identiv in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INVE. Craig Hallum started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of INVE opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 113,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 67,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,965,204.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

