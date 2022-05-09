Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ingevity in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NGVT opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

