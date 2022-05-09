Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Portillo’s in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Portillo's alerts:

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.