Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

