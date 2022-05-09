Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Reduced by B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of UTI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

