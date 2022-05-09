QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.16) to GBX 302 ($3.77) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.18) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.