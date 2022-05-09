Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. 1,984,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,688. Qorvo has a one year low of $102.44 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

