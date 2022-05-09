Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.00 million-$486.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.60 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 509,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,358. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.