Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.00 million-$486.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.60 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.33.
Shares of QLYS traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 509,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,358. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
