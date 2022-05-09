Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$117.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.33 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.17 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.49. 509,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,358. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. Qualys has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Qualys by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

