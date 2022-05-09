Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

QBCRF stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

