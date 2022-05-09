Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded down C$1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.30. The company had a trading volume of 320,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,920. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.91 and a 52 week high of C$34.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.68. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

