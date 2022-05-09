QuickLogic (QUIK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK):
- 5/5/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “
- 4/19/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.17.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
