Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QDEL opened at $98.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19.
Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.
Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.
