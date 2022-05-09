Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Head-To-Head Review

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Stryker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.43 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -13.66 Stryker $17.11 billion 5.31 $1.99 billion $5.26 45.64

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Stryker 11.56% 24.09% 10.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Stryker 1 6 12 0 2.58

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.11%. Stryker has a consensus price target of $291.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats Quipt Home Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.