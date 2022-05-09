Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$76.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.46 million.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 316,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Radware by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.