Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Charles Kissner Sells 20,000 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,588.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Kissner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Rambus stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,136. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

