Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PACK stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

