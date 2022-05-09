Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of RPD traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.48. 1,216,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

