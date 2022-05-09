Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$62.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a one year low of C$54.32 and a one year high of C$65.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.44.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

