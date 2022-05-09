Raymond James Analysts Give IBI Group (TSE:IBG) a C$17.50 Price Target

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been given a C$17.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBG. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

IBI Group stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.05. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.80.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

