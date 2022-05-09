Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadian Timber in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$19.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

