Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

