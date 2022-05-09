Raymond James Comments on Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

HCG stock opened at C$27.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$27.06 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

