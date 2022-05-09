Raymond James Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.27 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.