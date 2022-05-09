Raymond James Lowers True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.20. 417,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,412. The company has a market cap of C$550.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.