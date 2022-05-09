Raymond James Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) received a $42.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

BEP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

