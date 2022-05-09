Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$707.11.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.68 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.56 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.71.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

