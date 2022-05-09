Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter.
Hydro One stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.
About Hydro One (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
