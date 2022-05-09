Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$20.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

