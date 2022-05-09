Raymond James Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.01.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.