RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.12. 216,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,104. The company has a market cap of $410.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

