RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.12. 216,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,104. The company has a market cap of $410.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.