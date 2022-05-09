Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 424,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,066,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 255,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 201,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

